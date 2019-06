MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Heather Von Bank with Minnesota State University Mankato joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the 11th Annual Parent-Child Play Day taking place Friday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rasmussen Woods Nature Area, located at 555 Stoltzman Road in Mankato. The event is free and open to the public. Parents and children of all ages are welcome to attend.