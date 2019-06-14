New Ulm Police searching for driver of hit-and-run

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Thursday evening.
Authorities say a vehicle driving eastbound struck a 15-year-old juvenile male when he and a friend were crossing South Minnesota Street at an intersection.
The driver of the small, black vehicle did not stop after striking the juvenile.
The victim was treated for minor road rash.
Anyone with information should call the New Ulm Police Department at 507-233-6750.
