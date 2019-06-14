Over a thousand volunteers assist with the Minnesota Air Spectacular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over a thousand volunteers are helping set up the Minnesota Air Spectacular, which takes place this weekend.
About 1,300 are helping out behind-the-scenes.
For those involved, it’s a chance to be part of something big.
“I know when I was growing up I saw the air show in town a few times, and I thought it was really cool to see the jets and stuff, and I just wanted to be closer to it and see how it operated," said volunteer Alex Aufderheide.
Volunteer Tony Konicek echoed his thoughts.
“So I think just setting up and obviously getting to be a part of this is going to be fun, because I think a lot of our family and friends are going to be coming tomorrow, so we can kind of tell them we had a little bit a part of this," he said.
According to volunteer coordinator Matt Norland, volunteers do everything from setting up the event to helping with concession stands, ticket taking, parking and souvenirs.
A lot of the volunteers are also from local non–profits.
“It really is important to be able to put on such a large–scale event that we do have the community to be behind us," Norland said.
Aufderheide said he’s looking forward to seeing everything come together.
“There’s a lot of heavy machinery, stuff that you don’t see every day and it’s really cool to see it," he said.
