Rock Recon rolls on for disabled veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Veterans took to the streets to raise money for the local chapter of DAV Minnesota as Rock 95 once again hosted their rolling fundraiser, Rock Recon.
It was hard to miss the Landline bus as it tracked across Southern Minnesota Friday. The goal was to raise awareness and funds for DAV Minnesota’s Lyle C Pearson Chapter 10 VA Clinic here in Mankato.
One cause in particular is very important.
“A lot of veterans don’t have transportation and that’s why a transportation network is going fast and furious. Just because you’re a veteran doesn’t mean you get all the entitlements. Our mission is to make sure all veterans get their entitlements and at least make their appointments, be able to make their appointments," DAV State Commander Scott Berndt said.
“More of them need help all the time, these Gulf war vets from the early 90s, 2001 war so it’s important to be open to helping out local vets and make sure they have the opportunity and they get the appointments they need to,” Rock 95′s Jeff Spence said.
“We’re working on transportation and it’s transporting our veterans from home to their medical appointments in the Blue Earth, Nicollet County Le Sueur County, Waseca County areas and that’s our goal to have this on basically making a phone call and they can set up the appointment to transport from home to medical appointment and back home again," Senior Vice Commander, DAV Ron Haugen said.
Thanks in part to the funds raised, there will be a permanent van assigned to the area, solely staffed by volunteers.
While the DAV is veterans helping veterans, you do not have to be one to apply to help. Any donations will futher help this chapter.
