SBA disaster assistance available to Minnesota private nonprofit’s affected by severe winter and spring weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Certain private non-profit organizations in Minnesota may be eligible for assistance following spring severe weather and flooding.
The U.S. Small Business Administration says certain Private NonProfit organizations that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest rate disaster loans. The loans are available following a Presidential disaster declaration for Public Assistance resulting from damages caused by a severe winter storm, straight-line winds, and flooding from Mar. 12 through April 28, 2019.
Private non-profits in the following Minnesota counties are eligible (local counties in bold): Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Houston, Jackson, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Olmsted, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona, Yellow Medicine, and the Prairie Island Indian Community, Red Lake Band of Chippewa, Upper Sioux Community and the White Earth Nation are eligible to apply.
The SBA says examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges. Those organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Organizations are urged to contact their county’s Emergency Manager for information. Applicants may apply online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster.
The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is Aug. 12, 2019.
