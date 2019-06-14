SBA disaster assistance available to Minnesota private nonprofit’s affected by severe winter and spring weather

Organizations are urged to contact their county’s Emergency Manager for information. Applicants may apply online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster.