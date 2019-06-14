Soft Opening of The Union Market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In efforts to revitalize South Front Street in Downtown Mankato, the Union Market is preparing for its Grand Opening with a Soft Opening tomorrow.
Union Market is a unique addition to the area as a one-stop shop for buying local with a family-friendly feel.
The venue allows entrepreneurs with busy and diverse lives a chance to explore their interests by providing a physical location for several ‘micro-stores.’
“... So everybody has their own website and social media presence, but we want to make sure that they’re under one umbrella. We’re providing the space, we are providing the brick and mortar for everyone to make it successful," Manger Gina Marie said.
Tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the market is welcome to everyone.
You can shop for summer clothing, candles and art, play ping-pong, and much more.
The Union Market is active on social media to keep people up-to-date with their latest events.
