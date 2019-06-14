St. Peter marches into Class AA semifinals

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter baseball team hit the field against Foley in the Class AA state quarterfinals Thursday.
St. Peter goes on to win 11-3 over Foley in St. Cloud.
Tyson Sowder had three hits, two RBI’s and two runs in the contest for St. Peter. Andy Regner tossed 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just three runs.
Saints advance to the state semifinals, Friday against Minnehaha Academy at 2:30.
We’ll have the highlights on KEYC News 12 at ten.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.