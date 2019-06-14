MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Family and Consumer Sciences put on the 11th annual Parent-Child Play Day.
The Rasmussen Woods Nature Area saw many young faces at Parent-Child Play Day.
Engaging children with nature and free play are what MSU students and faculty strive for with the Adventure Playground.
The playground itself is nothing more than simple materials, but add young imaginations, and the spirit of it expands beyond measure.
While some say screen time is becoming the norm for children - this event is a way to reverse that trend, according to MSU senior Samone Stuart.
“Just get outside, even if you don’t have a lot. All of this stuff that we brought here came from our house, garage, and random stuff outside. You can get this stuff from anywhere. You don’t even need money to play,” Stuart said.
Associate professor, Heather Van Bank, says when educating children, it's important to reduce screen play and incorporate hands-on opportunities like Adventure Playground.
The kids' creativity flourished with things as simple as - a bucket of water, paint brush, and rock.
“We were trying to think of ways of how - oh what can be the rooftop - how can we apply the tape this way - and the kids are asking a lot of questions,” Stuart said.
This is one of the department's ways to be inspired by resources all around.
“When kids are in nature they’re using all their senses. They’re experiencing the world through their vision, through smell, through taste, through touch, and that’s what our brains need, that’s what our brains require during those early childhood years,” Von Bank said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.