Traffic changes to note for the Minnesota Air Spectacular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re headed to the Minnesota Air Spectacular this weekend, there are some traffic changes you’ll want to take note of.
Four gates, two each, coming from the south and north along County Road 12, will be dedicated to traffic entering the Mankato Regional Airport.
Drivers should also expect restrictions near Highway 22 in Mankato. Motorists won't be able to cross or turn left at township Road 140 and Augusta Drive.
Those coming from the south on Highway 14, County Road 3 and County Road 26 should enter through gates 4 and 5.
Drivers entering from the north via County Road 2 will need to enter through gates 1 and 2.
If for some odd reason capacity is reached during that normal process, we will be able to do a shuttling service from the River Hills Mall actually. If that does go that direction, we will have staff at all the key intersections, deputies, state patrol, they will help feed that information.
Bode doesn’t anticipate the shuttle service being used, but is glad the option is available if it’s needed.
