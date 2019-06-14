Veterans relax and reminisce on Lake Jefferson

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a great day to catch some waves on Lake Jefferson.
“I don’t know what it is about water, but it’s just amazing how tranquil it makes everything and how fun it is to be around it,” said host of Veterans at the Lake Mark Frost.
For these eager veterans, this day on the lake was dedicated to a little R&R... relaxing and reminiscing.
“I’ve sit and chatted with some, particularly the Navy ones because I try to get them out on the pier and tell them to get their sea legs back,” explained Vietnam Era Navy Veteran Brad Hardt. "I went out there and I said you go back there and you kind of remember what it’s like to see that water like that. "
Each year, Mark Frost and his family invite senior veterans through Vine Faith in Action to come out with their spouse or friends and spend a day at their lake home.
They have the opportunity to go on a pontoon ride, jetski ride, play an assortment of games and even chow down on some burgers and s’mores.
This was the 3rd year of Veterans Day at the Lake and Frost already has memories he will cherish for life.
“One time I turn around, we were on the pontoon out here and turned around and the lady behind me was crying,” explained Frost.
Confused by the situation, Frost asked if they needed to go back to shore.
"She said no. She said my husband and I lived down in Arkansas, we owned a restaurant down there, we worked day and night and always wanted to get a pontoon and go out on the lake that we were near. We never got the chance to then he passed away. I just said well I am happy to be here for you."
In this proud group of 25, we had vets from almost every branch of military talking, laughing and even singing with one another.
“You can talk about the different experiences and different branches and so it’s always nice to have the interaction with the different time periods," added Hardt.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.