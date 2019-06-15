Minnesota drivers encouraged to use E-15 gasoline

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bio–Fuels Association is encouraging Minnesota drivers to use E–15.
You can use the 15–percent ethanol blend if you have a 2001 or newer vehicle.
Trade groups say E–15 has lower greenhouse gas emissions.
It’s also cheaper, costing drivers five to ten cents less per gallon.
“So if you use E-15, it’s better for the environment, and you save yourself money and you’re using a renewable fuel made right here in Minnesota," said Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association executive director Tim Rudnicki.
The Minnesota Bio–Fuels Association also has an app that helps drivers find gas stations that have E-15.
