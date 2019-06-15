Winds scrub Friday skydive at Minnesota Air Spectacular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mother Nature's gusty winds put a crimp in some of the festivities leading up to this weekend's air show.
The crew with the Special Operations Command Para-commandos, based in Tampa, Florida, took our own Kelsey Barchenger up in a C-17 jet, with a mission to go skydiving Friday morning... but the wind proved to be too strong for a safe landing.
They did still get a good view of southern Minnesota from 10,000 feet above ground level, the height they had planned to jump from.
The crew has the capability to perform from as low as 2000 feet above ground level to as high as 13,500 feet above ground level, depending on the venue and time of day.
Normally jumpers would travel about 120 miles per hour jumping out of a plane like this one.
We’ll have team coverage of the show throughout the weekend, so stay tuned.
