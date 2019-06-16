Air National Guard recruits at air show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Air National Guard is recruiting at the Minnesota Air Spectacular this weekend.
The booth has a flight simulator and a pull–up contest.
The flight simulator lets people experience what it's like to fly.
Whoever gets top rank in the pull–up contest also has a shot at winning a prize.
Both the pull–up contest and flight simulator will be there Sunday.
“It’s virtual reality, so you sit in this chair with some controls and pretend that you are flying one of our planes," said recruiter Morgan Johnson.
They will be at the right end of the air field if you come through the front gates.
