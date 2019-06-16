Authorities find 4 people dead in West Des Moines home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) - Authorities have identified four people found dead inside a West Des Moines home Saturday morning.
Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department were sent around 10 a.m. to the home where they found the bodies.
Police identified the bodies as 44-year-old man, 41-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy.
Police said they all died of apparent gunshot wounds but an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
