Boeing CEO concedes ‘mistake’ with planes in 2 fatal crashes

Boeing CEO concedes ‘mistake’ with planes in 2 fatal crashes
In this April 10, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane being built for India-based Jet Airways lands following a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle. An Ethiopian pilot pleaded with his bosses for more training on the Boeing Max, just weeks before one of the airline’s jets crashed, killing everyone on board. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Source: Ted S. Warren)
June 16, 2019 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 11:36 AM

PARIS (AP) — The CEO of Boeing says the company made a “mistake” in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in 737 Max jets before two deadly crashes of the top-selling plane.

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told reporters in Paris on Sunday that Boeing's communication "was not consistent" and that's "unacceptable."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators for more than year that a safety indicator in the Max cockpit didn't work.

Pilots are angry the company didn't tell them about the new software that's been implicated in the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Muilenburg promised "transparency" as Boeing tries to get the grounded model back in flight.

Speaking ahead of the Paris Air Show, Muilenburg said Boeing is facing the event with “humility” and focused on rebuilding trust.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.