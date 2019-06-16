Boy, 11, foils home invasion by hitting suspect with machete

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN/CNN) - While an 11-year-old boy in North Carolina was home alone, a group of people broke in, but the boy fought back with a machete and forced the suspects to flee.
Braydon Smith, 11, saw two people outside his home Friday in Mebane, N.C. Meanwhile, another man, identified as 19-year-old Jataveon Hall, broke a window and entered the residence.
Investigators say Hall got a pellet rifle and forced Braydon, who was home alone, into a closet, telling him to stay there. However, Braydon left the closet, grabbed a machete and hit the intruder in the back of the head.
“If I didn’t do anything about it, he could’ve taken me with him. He could have done anything,” Braydon said.
Hall kicked the 11-year-old before turning to grab some electronics, according to investigators. But when the suspect noticed he was bleeding, he dropped the items and left the home with the two other suspects.
Authorities located Hall at a nearby hospital when he arrived to get treated for a head wound. However, the suspect fled the hospital sometime Friday “against medical advice,” according to deputies.
Hall was wearing a hospital gown, and his head was wrapped in a bandage when he walked out of the hospital. County law enforcement and U.S. Marshals are searching for him.
