Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota nurses end strike, agree new terms

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nurses have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota, after union nurses had authorized their negotiating team to call for a strike.
The Minnesota Nurses Association says negotiating teams agreed on contract terms early Saturday after meeting for more than 21 hours. The hospital approved an insurance plan that no longer forces nurses to pay more of the rate hikes than the hospital does, which was a sticking point in negotiations.
The company also agreed to provide the nurses with their largest wage increases in a decade.
The contract is scheduled to be signed Thursday.
