First ever Pony Days in Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The first ever Pony Days took place at the Jones Park Arena.
The event had a wide range of activities that showcased a variety of ways to interact with horses.
Families had the opportunity to pet horses, watch demonstrations, and create their own stick ponies to later race each other.
The Mankato Saddle Club put on the event with the purpose of sharing their love for horses with the community.
“We just love sharing them with people, because I didn’t have a horse of my own till later in life I find it really important to be able to share that with people who don’t have the opportunity,” Mankato Saddle Club member, Lisa Holthaus said.
Lisa’s daughter Ella, shares a similar love for horses as her mother.
Ella brought her horse for everyone to enjoy just as much as she does.
“He is an appaloosa and he is white with black spots,” 1st grader Ella Holthaus said.
