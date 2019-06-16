Mankato Presents 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A rainy day was not enough to stop the Greater Mankato Diversity’s Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday evening near the Mankato Civic Center.
The Juneteenth holiday celebrates the emancipation of African American slaves on June 19, 1865 in Texas, a pivotal moment in history. The event was held at their rain location at the Mankato Civic Center’s parking ramp.
Vendors and the general public came out to celebrate the second annual event with food, music, and games while learning more about their community and local black businesses.
Event Coordinator Brittany Nash said events like this are important for the community.
“I’ve lived in the southern Minnesota area pretty much my whole life, and never have I ever been able to go to a cultural event that’s about my people," said Nash.
" And for being a child that is adopted, it’s highly, highly, highly important that we see ourselves in the people that are around us.”
Locals artists sang their heart out, neighbors danced, important speeches were given, and a silent auction was also held at the event.
Mankato residents, including local law enforcement also attended, filling their stomachs with TNT Eats, a barbecue food truck.
TNT Eats’ Owner Greg Traylor catered the event, and spoke about the importance of highlighting different cultures.
“It’s important to have events like this especially, these cultural events that we have and stuff, it lets people know that Mankato, we do have a lot of different cultures here and stuff like that," said Traylor.
" And we really need to support our different ethnic groups.”
The Greater Diversity Council said they are happy to have had a great turnout despite the weather.
