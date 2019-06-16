Minnesota Air Spectacular takes flight on day one

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday was day one of the Minnesota Air Spectacular, and the performances were a sight to remember.
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds did cancel their performance due to weather, but they are set to perform Sunday.
The show will let visitors who had tickets for the Thunderbirds use them for General Admission access.
People need to have their tickets from Saturday with them.
Visitors from around Minnesota came to the Minnesota Air Spectacular Saturday to watch acts like John Klatt Airshows, Julie Clark, Shockwave and many more.
Anthony Potter is a military veteran.
He said it’s not his first time coming to the show.
“I came to the last one with the Blue Angels, and I used to guard the Thunderbirds when I was in the military,” he said.
Kids like nine-year-old Madison Krier also came to the show.
Krier said she was excited to visit for a few reasons.
“Seeing the planes, and looking around and because my friends are here," she said.
Along with watching the show, visitors can check out vendors, order food and take flight themselves as a plane or helicopter passenger.
There are also jets on display around the show.
For Potter, the show is special to him.
“It just brings back memories of being on the flight line," he said.
Sunday, gates open at 9 a.m.
The show begins at noon.
