Minnesota Twins retire Joe Mauer’s jersey number

Minnesota Twins retire Joe Mauer’s jersey number
Former Minnesota Twins player Joe Mauer speaks to the crowd after his No. 7 was retired prior to a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Source: Stacy Bengs)
By Ally Dudgeon | June 16, 2019 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 12:06 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - It was a special night for Minnesota Twins fans.

A ceremony was held to honor Joe Mauer’s career and to retire his famous #7 jersey.

“It’s surreal to be standing up here today when I remember like it was yesterday when I first put the number seven on for the first time. I was 18 years old in Tennessee playing rookie ball and the number seven hung in my locker inside the first professional clubhouse I had ever been in," said Mauer. "To be honest it wouldn’t have mattered to me what number that was hanging in my locker that day, I just couldn’t believe I even had a locker in professional clubhouse with a jersey to hang in it.”

Joe Mauer spent his entire 15 year career with his hometown ball club.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.