Minnesota Twins retire Joe Mauer’s jersey number

“It’s surreal to be standing up here today when I remember like it was yesterday when I first put the number seven on for the first time. I was 18 years old in Tennessee playing rookie ball and the number seven hung in my locker inside the first professional clubhouse I had ever been in," said Mauer. "To be honest it wouldn’t have mattered to me what number that was hanging in my locker that day, I just couldn’t believe I even had a locker in professional clubhouse with a jersey to hang in it.”