NASCAR overturns victory for first time since 1960

Chastain recently switched the championship he’d compete for in 2019 from the Xfinity Series to the Trucks, a risky move that left him at the bottom of the standings. The apparent win at Iowa meant that Chastain would only have to finish 20th or higher in the Truck standings to receive a playoff berth — and driver nicknamed “The Melon Man” was so thrilled about it that he smashed a watermelon to the ground in victory lane.