Ribbon cutting celebration at Robinson Park

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a special day for Lake Crystal residents. The town had the opportunity to celebrate long awaited updates to the Robinson Park.
You can now access the water with the new trail and even fish with the ADA–accessible pier.
Most notably, the mature rain garden is lined across the water to reduce erosion and reduce the amount of runoff that reaches the lake. The area will also become a habitat for bees, birds, and more.
“Today was a great culmination of many things that have happened and over the past several years to make the improvements to Robinson Park. I was just very excited to see the excitement in the residents that did come here and I was excited about how many people did show up and once again reconnected with Robinson Park,” Mayor of Lake Crystal, Brad Ahrenstorff said.
The updates were made possible from the $59,000 grant that was awarded to the city from the Outdoor Recreation Program of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The park is now ready to be utilized the way it deserves.
