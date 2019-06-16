MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Taylor Library put on its 15th annual ArtSplash Art Fair.
The fair is a remarkable showcase of arts, crafts, live music, and family fun.
South Central College is a great location for the event welcoming all kinds of vendors and members of the community.
Keeping things at a low cost is a priority of the fair. You can enjoy free arts and crafts and affordable vendors.
“We always have young entrepreneurs trying to sell and they had a little bit of business so that’s kind of encouraging to have a little kid selling lemonade here which is great. We have some blocks from the library that we do at a lot of our events that engage kids on building and they’re just kind of right out in the middle so then everyone can enjoy them. The kids can play while the adults are listening to the music and we have a ton of different vendors, some appealing to everybody,” director Katie Heintz said.
