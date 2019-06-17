The Air National Guard recruits using F-22 simulator

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Air National Guard reached out to the community at the Air Show Spectacular in efforts to recruit.
The asset the National Guard used for recruiting is an F–22 simulator.
Aspiring recruits entered the truck to register and sign a waiver on an iPad.
Then individuals had the chance to feel like they were flying a jet by sitting in the simulator. The F–22 flies over Mankato, New York and other exciting destinations.
According to Technical Sergeant Jeffery Sprick, this is all in hopes to attract and recruit ages 17 to 39.
“We say it starts with a conversation and this asset allows us to have that conversation with people that are interested in aviation. So, it’s been very effective in that regard we can get folks out here that are interested in F22′s, fighter jets, commercial, private license, and we can have a conversation and they’re members in our local community so we just mesh with them,” said Sprick.
Members of the Air National Guard say their primary mission is to serve the state of Minnesota, but they are also heavily involved in supporting humanitarian and war efforts.
