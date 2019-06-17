Becker County man drowns rescuing child

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Becker County Sheriff says a father drowned Saturday night trying to save his child who had fallen off a bridge and into a bay.
Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at Long Bridge at Dead Shot Lake in Detroit Lakes, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say a father, 31-year-old Christopher Schultz, had jumped into the water after his 3-year-old child fell off the bridge. Schultz began to struggle as he kept the child above water.
Bystanders brought the child to shore, but Schultz never resurfaced.
A fisherman and the Becker County Dive Rescue Team located the victim at later that evening, according to the sheriff's office.
Schultz was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The child was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
