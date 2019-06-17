Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota teaches children the importance of bees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota taught children the importance of bees, including what it’s like to become the popular pollinator.
Kids also learned about the process of pollination and gathering nectar.
Sunday’s bee fun was just a glimpse of summer long learning at the museum.
Starting Monday, the museum will offer an activity called “The Science of Us,” where kids can learn more about the human body.
“Each week there’ll be a new activity that kids can do and kind of just experiment with, and so then the next time they come back hopefully it’s a new activity that they haven’t seen before," said museum experience supervisor Karmy Luker.
Starting June 24th, the Loft will feature an activity called “Archeology and Fossils.”
