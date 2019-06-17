Farmfest 2019 to feature Hemp Demo Plot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -An addition to this year's Farmfest looks to educate Minnesota farmers on an industry that's seeing growing demand.
This year’s event features an industrial hemp demonstration plot.
Three hemp varieties will be on display, one fiber and two grain.
Hemp experts from Midwest Hemp Farms in Waseca, among others, will be on hand to answer questions from attendees about growing hemp.
Farmfest takes place in Redwood County, Aug.6 through the 8th.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.