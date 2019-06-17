Farmfest 2019 to feature Hemp Demo Plot

Hemp experts from Midwest Hemp Farms in Waseca, among others, will be on hand to answer questions from attendees about growing hemp.

Farmfest takes place August 6-8 in Redwood County. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 17, 2019 at 9:44 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 9:44 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -An addition to this year's Farmfest looks to educate Minnesota farmers on an industry that's seeing growing demand.

This year’s event features an industrial hemp demonstration plot.

Three hemp varieties will be on display, one fiber and two grain.

Farmfest takes place in Redwood County, Aug.6 through the 8th.

