Fathers Day celebrations at the final day of the Air Spectacular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday's weather misfortune turned into something magical here at the final day of the 2019 Minnesota Air spectacular.
Father's Day celebrations were all the more special with the weekend's debut of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
To no surprise the Air spectacular had the command to memorize the crowd – and no ages were exempt.
The Mankato Regional Airport flourished with Fathers and their families to share the experience.
Chase, Mattie and their mother Alix celebrated their father Matt soaking in all of the enthralling explosions and sounds during the shows.
“It was scary for me, but it was fun,” Mattie said.
That raw emotion was a theme for the entire Wenninger family.
“We’ve never been to an airshow before so we are all enjoying this. This is a blast,” Matt said.
Dads all around lent a helping shoulder to their sons and daughters all day long to get a better view of the action.
The Air Spectacular is a great opportunity to see technical flying up close and personal.
“It’s really cool for them to see things like this, because a lot of times I think we talk about what people do and you just can’t grasp it until you see it,” Alix said.
“My favorite part... was the airplanes going through the air,” Mattie said.
And finally attendees got to see the much anticipated Thunderbirds among all the other unique demonstrations.
