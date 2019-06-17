Former MSU Pitcher signs with the St. Louis Cardinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minnesota State pitcher Dalton Roach has signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Eau Claire, Wis., native has been assigned to Johnson City (Tenn.), the Cardinals affiliate in the Appalachian League.
Roach, who played for the Mavericks from 2015-18, has played the last two summers with River City of the Frontier League, an independent professional league. This year with River City, Roach was 4-0 through five starts with a 1.13 earned run average, registering 37 strikeouts and six walks in 32 total innings pitched.
Roach, who was selected in the 21st round by Houston in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft - he did not sign a contract with the Astros - is the all-time leader in wins (30) and strikeouts (371) in Minnesota State history.
