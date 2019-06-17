Gov. Walz to undergo surgery, transfer power to Lt. Governor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz will have surgery on his left knee Thursday for a medial meniscus tear. While he is under general anesthetic, he will transfer the power and duties of the Office of the Governor to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.
Per state statute, the Governor sent a letter to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and President of the Senate Jeremy Miller declaring the upcoming transfer of power. The transfer of power will start at 12:30pm on Thursday, when the Governor enters surgery and be in effect until he sends the legislative leaders a written declaration that he is again able to discharge his duties.
The Governor’s letter to Speaker Hortman and President of the Senate Jeremy Miller is below.
