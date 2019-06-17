Haefner Drive construction begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, the intersection of Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive will be closed for roundabout construction.
Drivers should expect this intersection to be closed until late August or early September, depending on the weather. Madison Avenue traffic will be detoured via MN Highway 22, Bassett Drive and Carver Road.
Businesses on Haefner Drive north of Madison Avenue will be accessible from Adams Street.
Southern businesses will be accessible from Bassett Drive via a temporary access route behind the Mankato Heights Plaza strip mall.
These routes will be designated with signage on MN Highway 22, Adams Street and Bassett Drive
