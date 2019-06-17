Janesville Fire Department turns 125

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Janesville Fire Department is turning 125–years–old.
The celebration coincided with the parade for Janesville’s Hay Daze.
Before the parade, the team polished their trucks and those celebrating enjoyed food and the chance to check out some of the equipment.
Retired chief David Blasing said the department is an important piece of the city, which has a population of over 2,000 people as of 2017.
“Well they’ve always been right here on Main Street front and center with the big red trucks. Kids grow up seeing them around town, and I think a lot of kids growing up always looked up to the fire department and the police department and it’s just a natural transition, I think," Blasing said.
Blasing said he decided he wanted to be a firefighter when he was five–years–old.
The Janesville Fire Department is small, with just 24 members. But for some of those members, being part of the team is something that runs in the family.
That’s true for Blasing, who is the second of three generations of his family in the department.
“Well my father was. He passed away. My brother was for a short time. He moved to Texas. I have a son who is currently with the fire department," said Blasing.
Retired chief Bruce Manthe also has family in the department and said his grandsons might consider joining in the future.
He said he is excited about the department turning 125.
“It means a lot. I think all your small departments are appreciated by their communities, and Janesville’s no different," Manthe said.
Blasing said there are many rewarding moments with the department.
“Just every time we can make a bad situation come out a little better, and that happened every day," he said.
