Minnesota River levels push back Highway 14, 15 construction in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A soggy spring takes its toll on ongoing construction of the Highway 14, 15 interchange project in New Ulm.
With high levels of the Minnesota River, The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it expects to resume work on the Highway 14, 15 bridge in the next few weeks.
Flooding stopped work on the bridge in February and March.
Despite the setback, MnDOT says the new interchange at the Highway, 14, 15, 21 'Y' intersection remains underway.
In April, MnDOT said it hoped to have the entire project wrapped up by October of this year.
