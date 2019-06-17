Minnesota sees highest speed-related traffic deaths in 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota has seen the most speed-related traffic deaths in the last ten years.
That’s according to new statistics released today by the state department of public safety.
Preliminary reports show 113 motorists died on Minnesota roads in 2018 in speed-related crashes, the most since 125 people died in 2008.
SPEED RELATED TRAFFIC DEATHS from 2008 to 2018 from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety
More than 300 State, county and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up starting tomorrow for an enhanced speed enforcement campaign.
The Cost of a speeding violation varies by county, but typically costs a driver more than $110 with court fees for traveling 10 mph over the limit.
Fines double for those traveling 20 mph over the limit.
The extra speeding enforcement campaign runs through July 21.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.