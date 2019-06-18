Amazing Footage Of A Landspout Near Terril, IA June 17, 2019

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out this amazing footage captured by Greg DeVore from earlier this afternoon near Terril, IA. What you are looking at is a landspout. A landspout is part of the tornado family but it forms in a different way then its big brother the tornado.
Landspouts form as a strong updraft moves over an area of strong surface vorticity (rotation). The updraft, if strong enough, will stretch that surface rotation upwards and a landspout is born.
This phenomenon usually only last for a few seconds to a few minutes and they tend to be fairly weak. Even though they tend to be brief and not as strong as tornadoes they shouldn’t be taken likely. They should be treated as tornadoes and you should seek shelter immediately.
