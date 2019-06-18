Blue Earth County Historical Center revamps with new roof

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New life comes to the Blue Earth County Historical Society, as construction on a brand new roof nears its end.
The old roof was past the point of fixing.
Executive Director Jessica Potter said with issues like water leaks and water build up inside storage units, the new roof is crucial for protecting its collections of local history.
The history center has received private and public funding, including money from an estate last year, but they are still in need of donations.
“We received an $80,000 grant from the city of Mankato to help fund the project, and then the remaining $40,000 we’re raising through public donations, and we’re about halfway through that goal right now," said Potter.
" So we’re still looking to raise about another $20,000 to be able to fully fund this project, which will have a long lasting impact on our facility going forward.”
Construction on the roof has been underway for the past month, it is expected to be complete in the next few weeks.
If you would like to donate, visit the Blue Earth County Historical Society website at or send them a check to their address at 424 Warren Street in Mankato.
