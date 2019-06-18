Community members honor home invasion victim with tree planting ceremony

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members gathered at VINE Adult Community Center to honor the life of Evelyn Adams Monday with a tree planting ceremony.
Adams lost her life in a home invasion this year.
For more than 30 years, Adams volunteered with Modern Woodmen of America, who purchased the tree in her honor.
“So many people loved Evelyn. She was such a pillar in the community, and her compassion for everybody, her enthusiasm, and today, you know, I know she’s looking down upon us, and she’s smiling with that wonderful smile of pride and appreciation," said Lana Karstens, the regional director for Modern Woodmen.
Before the ceremony, Detective Tiffany Blaschko with the Mankato Department of Public Safety hosted a presentation discussing steps to avoid a home invasion.
“You know, having those motion–activated lights. Stuff like that, or keeping some outside lights on, but varying them. It’s not always the same light. You don’t always just have the same light on above your stove kind of thing," she said.
Blaschko also recommended safety advice such as holding keys between your fingers when walking, keeping your spare key in your car or with a neighbor instead of under a rock and always listening to your gut instincts.
She said home owners should be aware of shrubbery that people could hide behind.
A second presentation will be held on June 24th.
Karstens said she knows Adams appreciates the ceremony.
“I just, again would like to say I know Evelyn’s looking down upon us today, and that smile of pride and appreciation, and I love her dearly," she said.
