Cooking cheap and healthy meals with Friends in the Kitchen

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Eager cooks of all ages gather at the St. Peter Co–op every third Tuesday of the month to learn a little about healthy cooking while still being conscious about the almighty budget.
“We have four recipes that we print out and we usually cook three of them. The last one is a simple supper that you can throw together in five minutes,” said Founder of Friends in the Kitchen Stefanie Hailperin.
On today's menu: rhubarb thyme chicken, rhubarb lemon rosemary spritzer and apple pie tacos.
Friends in the Kitchen founder Stefanie Hailperin says students in the class have really allowed themselves to be creative; something she’s not sure would have happened three years ago when the program first started.
“People are more adventurous in the seasonings," said Hailperin. "In the first class if I would have proposed rhubarb thyme chicken I don’t think anyone would have eaten it.”
At the end of the day, people keep showing up to class for the education, community inside the classroom and excellent samples and recipe ideas to take home and try on their own.
Whether you're 2 years old or 92 years old, it's never too early, or too late, to work on your eating habits.
"It makes you healthier. If you're healthier, you're happier."
Friends in the Kitchen is a monthly class that is free to the public. It’s from 2 to 3:30 every third Tuesday. For more information on the program, call 507-934-4880.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.