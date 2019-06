MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Candice Deal-Bartell with Cultivate Mankato joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their art infusion project coming up Saturday, June 29 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Community members are invited to help with infusing art on a mural inside the building as well as create smaller pieces of art to be taken home or left on display at the center.