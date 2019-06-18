Former Estherville Lincoln Central Booster Club Treasurer accused of embezzlement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The former treasurer of the Estherville Lincoln Central Booster Club is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.
An 8-month-long investigation ended this week with a felony theft charge for 54-year-old Timothy Loock, of Estherville.
Loock is accused of stealing more than $29,000 from the ELC Booster Club while he was club treasurer from August 2015 until he was removed from the position in November of 2018.
The ELC Athletic Booser Club President released a statement following Loock’s arrest, saying they’ve taken steps to resolve this matter and are working hard to reestablish the organization.
