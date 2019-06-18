Gov. Walz criticizes DFL official for ‘murder boat’ remark

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (Source: Jim Mone)
June 18, 2019 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 2:57 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Gov. Tim Walz is criticizing a Minnesota Democratic party official for describing a Navy ship as a ``murder boat.''

Walz, a Democrat who served in the military, said he was ``totally appalled'' by a tweet from William Davis, the deputy communications director for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. In his weekend tweet, Davis called the newly christened USS Minneapolis-St. Paul a ``murder boat.''

Davis deleted the tweet Monday after he was sharply criticized, and said he meant no disrespect for soldiers. He said he was ``talking about a weapon of war.''

Walz said the DFL should ``take appropriate response'' to Davis’s remarks. Ken Martin, the state party chairman, said Davis had deleted his account and would no longer be handling ``public-facing communications'' for the party.

