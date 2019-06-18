It’s show time for a local group putting on an outdoor performance of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Free to the People Theater will perform 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at Sibley Park, Good Counsel Gardens and Washington Park, respectively.
They received grants from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and The City Center Partnership.
Free to the People is applying for non–profit status and said the idea to start the group began over dinner.
“So if you’ve got a kid that’s shy or kind of needs to be brought out of their shell or nurtured in some way, theater’s wonderful for that," said co-director Heather Hamilton.
Co-director Patti Ruskey said the show brings the community together.
“Maybe across the park we don’t know our neighbors or on the next block over, but once we meet our neighbors and do something sort of silly and fun together as a theater production, then we tend to be able to reach out and be a little friendlier together," she said.
The show kicks off Free to the People Theater's inaugural production.
All of the shows are free to attend.
