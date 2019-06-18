Latest USDA WESDA report predicts lower corn yields than previous month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A monthly USDA report is showing record variations of production estimates between the months of May and June for the corn market.
The USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report released last week stayed neutral for the soybean market but for those with, or without, their corn in the ground, it raises more questions than answers.
Trade and tariff battles coupled with planting delays and poor growing weather have kept farmers on their toes for most of 2019 and recent projections are no exception.
Projected corn yield was lowered from 176 bushels per acre to 166, making a grand total of predicted bushels lost between May and June 1.35 billion.
“That’s the biggest month to month movement this time of the year by USDA adjusting the corn yields, so this report kind of signals that we’re going to be in some volatile marketing times here and probably some marketing opportunities for farmers,” said farm management analyst, Kent Thiesse.
Upside movements are seen in the markets right now due to the prevented planting with estimated numbers of acres not planted ranging anywhere from three to ten million, raising questions for everyone.
“What’s good for grain farmers isn’t always good isn’t always good for livestock producers, because obviously livestock margins have been fairly tight for the most part and higher feed costs, even if we get some improved prices like we have for hogs with cattle or milk, some of that is going to get upset by higher feed costs in the next six to 12 months,” said Thiesse.
