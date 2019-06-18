Man charged in hospitalization of friend allegedly caused by synthetic marijuana

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is charged for allegedly giving his friend synthetic marijuana, leading to his hospitalization.
Blue Earth County says James Andreason supplied his friend with synthetic cannabinoids which caused him to have an overdose-like reaction.
Andreason says the two smoked and then the victim ‘started acting crazy.’
The victim then allegedly locked himself in the van and acted violently as Andreason tried to calm him.
The victim was transported to Mayo-Mankato and placed on life-saving breathing.
Andreason faces one felony count of causing great bodily harm due to distribution of a schedule 1 drug as well as two misdemeanor drug charges.
