Mankato CCP director likely returning to New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm’s City Council is expected to hire the Mankato City Center Partnership Director tonight.
Audra Shaneman is being considered to be the new Economic Development Director and Assistant City Manager, effective July 5, 2019.
In a June 6 letter, Shaneman was offered the position pending the council's approval and customary employment checks.
Shaneman began her work in Mankato as a director with Greater Mankato Growth April 23.
She came to the position with more than 20 years of professional experience in the nonprofit and government sectors and more than 10 years in the membership industry.
She had most recently led the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce.
