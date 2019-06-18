Mankato DPS participates in Special Olympics torch run

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The southwestern leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics kicked off Monday morning in Mankato.
Members of Mankato Public Safety carried the torch along the 5K route, which ended at Sam’s Club on Madison Avenue.
The annual event helps law enforcement raise funds for Special Olympics athletes headed to this weekend's state tournament in the Twin Cities.
“They’re local athletes. We’re connecting and building relationships with our local athletes, whether it be through the torch run. We polar plunge in February, and get on top of Dunkin Donuts in August. Just all great opportunities for us to help fund and awareness for Special Olympics,” says Mankato Public Safety Commander Matt DuRose.
The torch run for Special Olympics dates back to 1981, originating in Wichita, Kansas.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.