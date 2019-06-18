Multiples charges filed following hotel conflict in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man faces several charges in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault at a Mankato area hotel.
Mankato Public Safety responded to a call from a man at the unidentified hotel, who said Albert Joe Ryans Junior was assaulting him in his room.
According to the criminal complaint, officers located Ryans barricading himself in a different room in the hotel.
They found Ryans rolling on the floor claiming he had been stabbed, but no injuries were apparent.
The complaint shows that Ryans admitted to police that he was on narcotics and was transferred to Mayo - Mankato.
Court documents say officers found a loaded handgun as well as narcotics in Ryans' bag.
He is charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, along with two misdemeanor assault charges.
He has three previous convictions on gun-related charges.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.