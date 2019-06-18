New art opportunities at VINE

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New opportunities are available at the VINE Adult Community Center with expanded art experiences.
A gallery opened June 17 on the fifth floor at the community center and another gallery on the second floor is nearing completion, all in an effort to get those at VINE interested in the arts.
Workshops, classes and speakers are being planned for this coming fall that will cover artistic activities such as painting, drawing and whittling.
“We started thinking about this over a year ago because we knew we were going to get some art space, I have a passion for the arts. I taught in the district for many, many years and I just feel very strongly that for the senior portion of our life we want to keep it going,” said art program coordinator, Lynn Callahan.
The gallery on the fifth floor held a reception on June 17 with the artist in attendance. It’s the first of its kind at VINE with the hopes of having a new show every two months.
“People will make applications and be accepted. We also are starting a new gallery on the second floor. It is geared to people who are coming up here and working on their own or classes or interest groups, so they have an area where they can show their work,” said local artist and gallery feature, Peggy Draheim.
A 25 percent portion of sales from both galleries is donated directly to VINE.
