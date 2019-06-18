New Ulm man pleads guilty to child solicitation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A New Ulm man pleads guilty to felony charges of soliciting a child.
Benjamin Hansen pleaded guilty to soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct in Brown County Court Tuesday morning.
Police arrested 27 year-old Hansen after an undercover investigation, where an officer posed as the 15 year-old girl Hansen believed he was speaking with.
Hansen is on release on his own recognizance with conditions.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 9.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.