New Ulm man pleads guilty to child solicitation
Benjamin Hansen pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for sex (Source: Brown County Jail)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 18, 2019 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 10:43 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A New Ulm man pleads guilty to felony charges of soliciting a child.

Benjamin Hansen pleaded guilty to soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct in Brown County Court Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 27 year-old Hansen after an undercover investigation, where an officer posed as the 15 year-old girl Hansen believed he was speaking with.

Hansen is on release on his own recognizance with conditions.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 9.

